Ex-HBO head to make TV, movies for Apple's streaming service

FILE - In this May 29, 2018 file photo, Richard Plepler attends the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall in New York. The former head of HBO has signed an exclusive production deal with Apple to make TV shows and movies for the iPhone maker's new streaming service, Apple TV Plus. Plepler is well-known in the entertainment industry and cultivated HBO's reputation for “prestige” TV. He left HBO shortly after AT&T bought its parent company, Time Warner, and began transforming the media company to propel its own upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)