Canada's Trudeau rules out releasing Huawei tech executive

FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file image made from video, Michael Spavor, director of Paektu Cultural Exchange, talks during a Skype interview in Yanji, China. China told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, June 22, 2020 to “stop making irresponsible remarks” after he said Beijing's decision to charge two Canadians with spying was linked to his country's arrest of a Chinese tech executive. (AP Photo, File)