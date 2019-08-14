ExxonMobil fined $40,000 after near miss on rig off Nova Scotia last fall

The semi-submersible oil rig Eirik Raude sits anchored in Halifax harbour on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2003. Nova Scotia's offshore regulator has fined ExxonMobil Canada Ltd. $40,000 after a "near miss" incident last fall that saw a chain dropped on the Noble Regina Allen drilling rig. The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board says it found the oil and gas company was not in compliance with drilling regulations at the time of the Nov. 5 incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan