Indigenous business coalition leader says Keystone XL denial will hurt communities

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. The leader of a group promoting Indigenous participation in oil and gas development as a solution to poverty on reserves says the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline by President Joe Biden is a major setback. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP