CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig compensation down last year compared with 2018

Victor Dodig, President and CEO of CIBC speaks during the annual meeting of shareholders in Ottawa on April 6, 2017. The chief executive of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce saw his total compensation last year decline compared with 2018. In a regulatory filing ahead of the bank's annual meeting, CIBC says Victor Dodig's total compensation for 2019 was $9 million, down from $10 million in 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang