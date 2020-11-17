Historic deal revives plan for largest US dam demolition

FILE - In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Demian Ebert, the Klamath program manager for PacifiCorp, looks at a tank holding juvenile chinook salmon being raised at the Iron Gate Hatchery at the base of the Iron Gate Dam near Hornbrook, Calif. A new agreement announced Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, promises to revive faltering plans to demolish four massive hydroelectric dams on a river along the Oregon-California border to save imperiled salmon by emptying giant reservoirs and reopening hundreds of miles of potential fish habitat that's been blocked for more than a century. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)