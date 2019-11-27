NATO’s aging eye in the sky to get a last overhaul

A NATO AWACS plane is parked on the runway at Melsbroek military airport in Melsbroek, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. NATO and the Boeing Company on Wednesday will mark the signing of a 1 billion US dollar contract to modernize the Alliance's fleet of AWACS aircraft. This will ensure that NATO AWACS continue to support the Alliance's missions to 2035. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)