Crude-by-rail exports fall 15% in October as price differential tightens

Rail cars wait for pickup in Winnipeg on March 23, 2014. The Canada Energy Regulator says exports of crude oil by rail from Canada fell by 15 per cent in October to 270,000 barrels per day from 319,600 bpd in September.The October number is the lowest in six months and well below the record high of 354,000 bpd set in December of 2018.The regulator blamed the decrease on narrower differences in prices between Western Canadian Select bitumen-blend oil in Alberta and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate prices in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods