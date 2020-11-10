Boeing suffers 2nd consecutive month with no airline orders

FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing said Tuesday, Nov. 10 that it took no orders for new airliners in October and orders for 37 of its Max jets came off the books as the company continues to struggle with the grounding of the Max and a pandemic that has crippled demand for new planes. mBoeing delivered 13 airliners last month, down from 20 in October 2019. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)