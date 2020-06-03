Trump administration moves to block Chinese airlines from US

FILE - In this March 18, 2020 file photo, a Southern China Airlines flight from Guangzhou, China passes in front of the sun as it arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the Trump administration moved to block Chinese airlines from flying to the U.S. in an escalation of trade and travel tensions between the two countries. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)