Postmedia names Rob Roberts editor-in-chief of National Post

TORONTO - Rob Roberts, who has held senior editorial positions at The Canadian Press since late 2015, is leaving the news service to become editor-in-chief at the National Post.
Roberts will succeed Anne Marie Owens, who was the Post's editor-in-chief for nearly five years until departing in April to take a new position at McMaster University in Hamilton.
A Postmedia announcement noted that Roberts began his career in radio before he moved to editorial positions at newspapers in Halifax, Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto.
He was one of the Toronto-based National Post's original staffers and was its national editor prior to his move to The Canadian Press in December 2015.
“Rob brings great news sense and a deep understanding of the Post’s identity to this role,” said Lucinda Chodan, Postmedia's senior vice-president, content. “Because he was part of the Day 1 team, he is highly familiar with the thought-provoking, conservative vision that has earned the Post a strong and engaged national audience.”
Roberts was chief of CP's Atlantic bureau until he moved to the agency's head office in Toronto in May on an interim basis to assist Andrea Baillie, the agency's managing editor and acting editor-in-chief.
In that capacity, Roberts co-ordinated coverage of stories by various bureaus and departments in consultation with other CP senior managers.
"As Atlantic bureau chief, his creativity and eye for a good story gave the file a new flavour, one that was quickly noticed and embraced by clients in the region," Baillie said Monday in a note to staff.
"More recently, Rob has been helping out in the Toronto office, running the morning news meeting and cheerfully offering up his always-insightful ideas. . . and his presence will be sorely missed."
Roberts will begin his new position at the National Post on Aug. 6.
Companies in this story: (TSX:PNC.A, TSX:PNC.B)
