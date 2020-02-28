Fed Chair Powell pledges to use tools to support economy

A vendor wearing a face mask stands by a stall in Venice, Italy, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Authorities in Italy decided to re-open schools and museums in some of the areas less hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the country which has the most cases outside of Asia, as Italians on Friday yearned for a return to normal life even amid fears that the outbreak could plunge the country's economy into recession. (Claudio Furlan/Lapresse via AP)