Energy pushes S&P/TSX composite up as TC Energy shares rebound after Keystone worries

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index move higher on the strength of the energy sector, which recovered as TC Energy bounced back from a selloff over prospects for the Keystone XL pipeline.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 12.49 points to 17,957.37.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 116.26 points at 30,930.52. The S&P 500 index was up 30.66 points at 3,798.91, while the Nasdaq composite was up 198.68 points at 13,197.18.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.52 cents US compared with 78.36 cents US on Monday.
The March crude oil contract was up 56 cents at US$52.98 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 19.1 cents at nearly US$2.55 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$10.30 at US$1,840.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 3.1 cents at US$3.63 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)