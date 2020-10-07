US consumer borrowing fell by $7.2 billion in August

A woman walks past a personal finance loan office Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Franklin, Tenn. U.S. consumers cut back on their borrowing in August, with credit card use dropping for a sixth straight month, reflecting caution in the midst of the pandemic-triggered recession. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday, Oct. 7, that total borrowing fell by $7.2 billion after a gain of $14.7 billion in July. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)