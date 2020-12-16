Tech and telecom help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO - Strength in the technology and telecom sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.71 points at 17,542.19.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.48 points at 30,155.83. The S&P 500 index was up 4.73 points at 3,699.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.01 points at 1,2615.07.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.39 cents US compared with 78.60 cents US on Tuesday.
The January crude oil contract was down 24 cents at US$47.38 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.65 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$4.10 at US$1,859.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.56 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020.
