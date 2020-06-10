Virus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

A waiter wearing protective face shield to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus delivers dishes to customers at a seafood restaurant on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. As Indonesia's overall virus caseload continues to rise, Jakarta has moved to restore normalcy by lifting some restrictions this week, saying that the spread of the virus in the city of 11 million has slowed after peaking in mid-April. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)