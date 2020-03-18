Computer-graphics pioneers win tech's Turing prize

FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, Pixar President Edwin Catmull arrives at the world premiere of "Incredibles 2" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. The technology behind beloved animated children’s movies like Toy Story and special effects is the focus of this year’s Turing Award, the technology industry’s version of the Nobel Prize. Catmull and Patrick Hanrahan won the prize for their contributions to 3-D computer graphics used in movies and video games. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)