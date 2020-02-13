Brookfield Asset Management reports lower income in Q4 but beats expectations

Brookfield Asset Management's Senior Managing Partner and CEO Bruce Flatt attends the company's AGM in Toronto on May 6, 2015. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. says its net income for the fourth quarter was less than half the level a year earlier, in part because of asset sales in the previous year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. says its net income for the fourth quarter was less than half the level a year earlier, in part because of asset sales in the previous year.

The company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it had a net income of $1.64 billion, or 74 cents per diluted share, for the quarter ending Dec. 31, compared with $3.03 billion or $1.87 for the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue was $17.82 billion, up from $16 billion for the same quarter last year.

Analysts had expected revenue of $14.6 billion and earnings of 26 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company says it has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.18 per share, an increase of 12 per cent.

It says it has appointed Nicholas Goodman as chief financial officer, replacing Brian Lawson who will continue to serve as a director a vice chairman.

On Feb. 7 Brookfield said it had raised US$20 billion for its latest flagship infrastructure fund, including US$5 billion it had committed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.

