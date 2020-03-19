Agnico Eagle sends Nunavut mine workers home to guard against COVID-19 spread

Gold is poured as at Agnico-Eagle's Meadowbank mine facility in Nunavut on August 24, 2011. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. says it is sending its local workforce home from its Nunavut mining operations for four weeks to protect them and their communities from spread of the COVID-19 outbreak as the territorial government declares a public health emergency. The Toronto-based gold mining company says it will continue to pay those workers and it is meeting with its contractors to discuss similar measures for their local workforces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick