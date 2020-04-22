Enerplus shutting in U.S. and Canadian wells due to low crude oil prices

A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Enerplus Corp. says it is shutting down wells and again cutting its capital spending plans for 2020 due to low oil prices linked to measures taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

 JMC

CALGARY - Enerplus Corp. is shutting down oil wells and again cutting its capital spending plans due to low crude prices linked to measures taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement two days after benchmark U.S. oil futures prices fell into negative territory for the first time in history, Enerplus says it will cut another $25 million to take its 2020 capital budget to $300 million.

The reduction and a previous one announced in mid-March leaves it at about 55 per cent of its original budget of $545 million.

West Texas Intermediate oil prices strengthened Wednesday, rising by more than 20 per cent from a settlement price of US$10.01 per barrel on Tuesday. They are still down more than 75 per cent since Jan. 1.

Enerplus says it has begun to temporarily shut-in certain wells across the Williston basin in Montana and North Dakota, as well as in its Canadian operations.

It says it expects April production to be modestly impacted by shut-ins and will average about 88,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Deeper cuts to production are expected in May.

"The unprecedented impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the excess global oil supply, poses significant challenges for our industry," said CEO Ian Dundas in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ERF)

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly stated the percentage reduction in the Enerplus budget.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.