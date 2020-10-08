Morgan Stanley buying Eaton Vance in deal valued at $7B

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2011, file photo, the Morgan Stanley logo is displayed on its Times Square building, in New York. Morgan Stanley is buying Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about $7 billion. Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said in statement Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, that the transaction adds more fee-based revenues to its investment banking and institutional securities franchise. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)