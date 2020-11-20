U.S. move, board replacements, urged for Vancouver junior miner Midas Gold Corp.

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2018 file photo shows the last standing building above the Yellow Pine Pit open-pit gold mine in the Stibnite Mining District in central Idaho. A New York-based fund manager holding 44.1 per cent of the shares of Vancouver-based Midas Gold Corp. says the junior miner should be redomiciled from Canada to the United States and all five of its independent directors replaced.

Paulson & Co. Inc. says it has requested a special meeting of shareholders to make the changes which will demonstrate the company’s "long-term commitment to Idaho," where it has proposed building the US$1-billion Stibnite Gold Project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Riley Bunch/Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, File