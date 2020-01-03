Report ranks WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, Air Canada 20th worldwide

A travel data provider ranks WestJet Airlines Ltd. as the most punctual airline in Canada.
OAG's annual report regarding on-time performance says the Calgary-based carrier placed sixth among carriers in North America last year.
The report also lists WestJet at No. 15 among low-cost carriers worldwide with 79 per cent of its flights arriving on-time.
Air Canada squeaked into the so-called punctuality league, placing 20th among "mega airlines" behind the big four U.S. carriers as well as British Airways, Lufthansa, and Air China.
The report says the Toronto-based airline's on-time performance was 66 per cent.
Calgary and Edmonton were the only Canadian airports to reach the top 20 for on-time performance, placing 17th and 20th in the large and medium categories, respectively.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:WJA, TSX:AC)
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly said WestJet's North American ranking was for low-cost airlines only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.