Services sector expands for fifth straight month

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, customers have lunch outside next to a table set up for proper social distancing inside a restaurant in New York. The city on Wednesday began allowing restaurants to offer indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew for a fourth straight month in September as the country continued to reopen following a spring shutdown. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)