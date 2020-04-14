N.L. premier says food supply safe after shipping company raises concerns

The Oceanex Sanderling arrives at the South End Container Terminal in Halifax on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Oceanex runs weekly trips from Montreal and Halifax to St. John's and claim their weekly losses are in the millions due to a drop in volumes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company delivers 75 per cent of all goods to the heavily populated St. John's area and is seeking federal assistance to maintain their service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan