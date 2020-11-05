Virus shutdowns in the rearview for US automakers, GM booms

FILE- This Jan. 16, 2019, photo shows a Cadillac ATS V in Detroit. General Motors posted stronger-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, pulling in $4 billion in profit just one quarter after losing money due to the virus outbreak. GM said, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, it had adjusted earnings of $2.78 per share on revenue of $35.5 billion. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)