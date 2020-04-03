Bombardier faces tough questions about future as share price, credit rating fall

A Bombardier logo is shown at a Bombardier assembly plant in Mirabel, Que., on October 26, 2018. Bombardier Inc. is confronting sobering questions about its future following new share price lows and two credit downgrades. The plane-and-train maker's stock sunk to its lowest in more than 25 years on Thursday, closing at 42.5 cents before falling a further six per cent in midday trading Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes