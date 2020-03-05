Cineplex shares fall after short seller raises concerns about Cineworld deal

The Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is shown on Monday, December 16, 2019. Shares of Cineplex Inc. fell more than 10 per cent after a short-seller suggested the company's $2.8-billion deal to be acquired by Cineworld PLC could fall apart or see the price reduced materially. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim