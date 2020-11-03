Saskatoon-based firm takes US$587M loss on phosphate fertilizer plants writedown

Chuck Magro, then-CEO and President of Agrium before the company merged with Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan to form Nutrien, chats with attendees prior to the company's annual general meeting in Calgary on Wed., May 4, 2016. Nutrien Ltd. is reporting a third-quarter net loss of US$587 million thanks mainly to an US$823-million writedown in the value of its phosphate fertilizer operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal