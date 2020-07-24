Malaysia to expel Bangladeshi in critical Al-Jazeera report

Australian Al Jazeera journalist, reporter/senior producer Drew Ambrose, right, leaves the Bukit Aman police headquarters after being questioned by the Malaysian police over a documentary about the country's arrests of undocumented migrants, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, July 10, 2020. Malaysian police grilled a group of reporters and staff from news broadcaster Al Jazeera on Friday over a documentary on the treatment of undocumented immigrants that officials have slammed as unfair and biased. National police chief said the documentary aired earlier this month had sparked public anger, and an initial probe showed it was inaccurate and depicted the country in a negative light. (AP Photo)