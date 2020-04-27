Boeing CEO sees long road to recovery from virus outbreak

FILE - In this April 20, 2020, file photo, planes sit parked behind a sign marking Boeing property at a Boeing production plant in Renton, Wash. Boeing shareholders approved a slate of 12 company-backed nominees for the board on Monday, April 27, despite recommendations from two proxy advisers against five directors, including the chairman, for what the advisers called poor oversight of the company's handling of the 737 Max crisis. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)