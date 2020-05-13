Nova Scotia chemists work with mill to create medical-grade pulp for N95 masks

Bachelor of Science students Kathleen Allen (left) and Taylor Lynk (right) and chemist Christa Brosseau are shown at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax in this undated handout image. A team of chemists at Saint Mary's University in Halifax is looking at methods to help East Coast mills produce pulp that can be used in the N95 respirator masks that have been in high demand during the global pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saint Mary’s University-Riley Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*