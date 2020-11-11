Cadillacs probed for suspension failure that led to crashes

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, file photo shows the Cadillac logo, a General Motors Co. brand, on display on a vehicle at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. The U.S. government’s road safety agency on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, is investigating complaints that the rear suspensions on older Cadillac SUVs can fail, causing drivers to lose control and possibly crash. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 344,000 SUVs from 2010 through 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)