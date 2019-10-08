Railroads to renew push for one-man crews in contract talks

FILE - In this June 24, 2019, file photo, a CSX freight train rolls past downtown Pittsburgh. The biggest U.S. freight railroads appear ready to renew their push to reduce their crews to one-person from the current two-man operation used at major railroads now. Eight U.S. railroads have filed a federal lawsuit against the union that represents rail conductors to force the SMART union to negotiate about crew sizes during the next round of contract talks that starts in November. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)