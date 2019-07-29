Johnson presses EU to give way amid no-deal Brexit warnings

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, centre right, welcomes Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, outside Bute House, ahead of their meeting, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday July 29, 2019. Johnson made his first official visit as British prime minister to Scotland, pledging to boost "the ties that bind our United Kingdom" amid opposition from Scottish leaders to his insistence on pulling Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)