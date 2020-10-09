The Latest: Slovakia sees record new infections for 3rd day

An electric screen shows a ban on rallies as a South Korean police officer wearing a face mask and face shield stands guard to block protesters' possible rallies against the government in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Seoul city temporarily banned outdoor rallies with 10 or more people over infection risks against the spread of the coronavirus. The Korean letters read: "Prohibition of rallies across the Seoul city." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)