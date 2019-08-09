OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent in July. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador 12.8 per cent (13.3)
— Prince Edward Island 8.4 (9.3)
— Nova Scotia 7.4 (6.6)
— New Brunswick 8.5 (7.8)
— Quebec 4.9 (4.9)
— Ontario 5.7 (5.4)
— Manitoba 5.8 (5.7)
— Saskatchewan 5.4 (5.1)
— Alberta 7.0 (6.6)
— British Columbia 4.4 (4.5)
