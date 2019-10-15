Berkshire Hathaway firm announces launch of $200-million Alberta wind power farm

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 5, 2019. A company controlled by American investment guru Warren Buffett says it will break ground on a $200-million, 117.6-megawatt wind farm in southeastern Alberta next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Nati Harnik