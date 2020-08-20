RBC report says immigration slowdown due to COVID-19 threatens Canadian economy

A young new Canadian holds a flag as she takes part in a citizenship ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, to mark the 37th anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. A report by the Royal Bank says a slowdown of immigration to Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to derail what it says has been a major source of economic growth at least temporarily. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick