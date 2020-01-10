OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.6 per cent in December. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador 11.8 per cent (11.2)
— Prince Edward Island 7.9 (8.0)
— Nova Scotia 7.9 (7.8)
— New Brunswick 7.5 (8.0)
— Quebec 5.3 (5.6)
— Ontario 5.3 (5.6)
— Manitoba 5.0 (5.6)
— Saskatchewan 5.7 (5.8)
— Alberta 7.0 (7.2)
— British Columbia 4.8 (5.0)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.
