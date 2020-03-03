DesRosiers says auto sales climb in February from a year earlier

Vehicles are seen in a parking lot at the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Plant in Oshawa, Ont., on June 20, 2018. DesRosiers Automitive Consultants Inc. says auto sales rose in February from a year earler to continue the upward trend for the year. The consultancy says it estimates there were 123,375 light vehicles sold in the month, a 2.1 increase from a year earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin