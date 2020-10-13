Caisse buying portfolio of solar power assets in Spain from Q-Energy

The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec has signed a deal to buy a portfolio of solar power assets in Spain from Q-Energy. The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec logo is pictured in Montreal on Thursday, February 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL - The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec has signed a deal to buy a portfolio of solar power assets in Spain from Q-Energy.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The portfolio includes 73 assets located throughout Spain that together can produce enough electricity to supply more than 115,000 households.

Following the transaction, Q-Energy will continue carrying out day-to-day operations and monitoring and maintenance of the operations.

The Caisse says the investment is a first step in Spain and that it will look to acquire other renewable power assets.

The Caisse is one of Canada's largest institutional fund managers.

