Meet Amit Mehta, the judge for Google's antitrust case

FILE - In this March 28, 2012, file photo, Amit Mehta, then the attorney for Dominique Strauss-Kahn speaks in Bronx state Supreme Court in New York. The Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against Google has a judge: Mehta, an Obama appointee who was assigned the case Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 in federal court in Washington. (Stan Honda/Pool Photo via AP, File)