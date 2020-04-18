Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill dies at age 84

FILE - In this Monday Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill, left, is joined by Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., and New York City Fire Commissioner Thomas Von Essen, right, on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor after the opening bell, when trading resumed for the first time since the previous week's terrorist attack. O’Neill, a former Treasury secretary who broke with Bush over tax policy and then produced a book critical of the administration, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was 84. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)