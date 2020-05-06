EU forecasts 'recession of historic proportions' this year

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus waits for a train at Schuman metro station during a gradual lifting of a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in Brussels, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Belgium began relaxing some of its lockdown measures on Monday. Business-to-business companies can open their offices to employees again and those taking public transport must wear a mask. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)