Nation by nation, the world watches Election Day in the US

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020 file photo people stick flyers in a chinampa in support of the reelection of President Donald Trump, in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City. Mexico's economy is forecast to contract nearly 10% this year -- the biggest decline in the region -- and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador knows any chance of climbing out of that hole will depend greatly on a rapid U.S. economic recovery. Perhaps more important than who wins the White House will be a clear result and stability for its neighbor to the north, since the U.S. and Mexico are each other's biggest trade partners. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme, File)