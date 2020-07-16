Q&A: What's behind the Twitter Bitcoin hack?

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018 file photo, the logo for Twitter is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Twitter says, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, it will give its U.S. employees Election Day off going forward and employees around the world a paid day off to vote in national elections. In addition, if employees don't have enough time to vote outside of working hours in their country, the company says it will compensate them for the time it takes to do so. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)