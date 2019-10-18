Canadian business needs Brexit certainty but Johnson plan only a start: observers

A grey sky over Britain's Parliament buildings in London, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote Saturday on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new deal with the European Union, a decisive moment in the prolonged bid to end the Brexit stalemate. Experts warn the British Parliament's weekend Brexit vote will leave Canadian business uncertain about how to manage billions of dollars worth of trade and investments after the United Kingdom exits the European Union. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth