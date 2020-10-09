OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's September employment data (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 9.0 per cent (10.2)
Employment rate: 59.1 per cent (58.0)
Participation rate: 65.0 per cent (64.6)
Number unemployed: 1,832,600 (2,046,900)
Number working: 18,469,900 (18,091,700)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 18.9 per cent (23.1)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.8 per cent (8.4)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.0 per cent (7.7)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020 and was generated automatically.