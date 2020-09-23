Restaurant, bar sales rise in July for third straight month, StatCan reports

People sit at an outdoor patio at a bar in the Byward Market in Ottawa, as others wait for a table, on July 12, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics Canada says food services and drinking places sales rose for the third month in a row in July, buoyed by the reopening of dining rooms and patios across the country. The agency says the subsector recorded sales of $4.6 billion in July, up 17.1 per cent compared to June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang